PEMBROKE – The forensic audit of the automated voting machines in Windham revealed no evidence of fraud or tampering with those devices, officials said Thursday.
The work of the first-ever audit of a New Hampshire election ended Thursday with leaders sticking to their initial finding that folds made in paper ballots were the major contributor to a wide discrepancy between results that were reported on Election Night and a hand recount done nine days later.
On Tuesday, Harri Hursti began the audit to examine in detail the four AccuVote machines used to process ballots in the town.
“All the machines were matched; the content was exactly the same,” Hursti said.
The state law ordering the audit required that initial work be completed by Thursday.
State officials moved the boxes of paper ballots Thursday from the Cross Training Center on the New Hampshire National Guard campus in Pembroke to the New Hampshire State Archives Building in Concord.
On Election Day, Republican Julius Soti finished fourth in the race for the four state representative seats by 24 votes over Democrat Kristi St. Laurent. But Soti’s win grew to 420 votes after a hand recount requested by St. Laurent.
The average of the votes tabulated from the four machines during the audit put Soti ahead of St. Laurent by 377 votes -- 4,706 to 4,329.
Hursti said a hand recount during the audit found totals nearly identical to the Nov. 12 recount.
He noted that before the audit, one theory had been that the vote discrepancy was linked to the hand recount.
That’s because ballots in a recount are organized stacks of 25, and the four Republican candidates gained about 300 votes each, while St. Laurent lost about 100.
“Once we started doing this work, (it was clear) that two hand counts do match and we can rule out that the hand count was a problem,” Hursti said.
As for the folded ballots, Hursti said Windham officials employed a different machine to process the crush of absentee ballots that came in last fall. Statewide, nearly a third of all ballots in 2020 were absentee, thanks to a one-time change in state law that permitted anyone to use COVID-19 as a reason to vote absentee.
The machine the town borrowed ordinarily was used to fold car registration documents. Hursti said this machine was responsible for most of the ballots that had a fold running through the oval next to St. Laurent’s name.
The automated voting machines also were found to have dust in them, which made them more likely to misread the folds as recorded votes, he said.
The state law creating the audit now gives the three-person audit team 45 days to complete a report for Secretary of State Bill Gardner, Attorney General John Formella and the town of Windham.
One question the audit team has yet to determine is the percentage of folded ballots that were improperly recorded by the machines.
“That number we do not know yet,” Hursti said.