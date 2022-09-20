Windham state rep survives recount scare

State Rep. Julius Soti, R-Windham, survived a recount scare after town officials had submitted “corrected” vote totals that looked as if he would have lost his close primary with an opponent. A hand recount on Tuesday, however, found the original vote totals were the right ones and it confirmed Soti’s victory.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — State Rep. Julius Soti, R-Windham, survived a scare Tuesday after Windham town officials had amended their election results and had put his narrow victory at the polls in jeopardy.

When the smoke cleared after a full recount Tuesday, however, Soti won by eight votes.