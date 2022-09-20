Windham state rep survives recount scare

State Rep. Julius Soti, R-Windham, survived a recount scare after town officials had submitted “corrected” vote totals that looked as if he would have lost his close primary with an opponent. A hand recount on Tuesday, however, found the original vote totals were the right ones and it confirmed Soti’s victory.
CONCORD — State Rep. Julius Soti, R-Windham, survived a scare Tuesday after Windham town officials had amended their election results and had put his narrow victory at the polls in jeopardy.
When the smoke cleared after a full recount Tuesday, however, Soti won by eight votes.
In last week’s race, Soti edged Roger Fillio of Londonderry by three votes for a single nomination to a new House seat to represent both their hometowns. Soti is seeking a second two-year term.
Fillio requested a recount and state election officials early Tuesday found a “corrected” summary page of results from Windham. The different numbers gave Soti 17 fewer votes and Fillio one less vote than they had been given in the town’s initial report to Secretary of State David Scanlan’s office last week.
If the corrected summary proved to be correct and nothing else changed, then Soti would have lost the nomination to Fillio by 13 votes.
Tom McCarthy, a conservative activist, had made a Right-to-Know request for background materials town officials had used in coming up with their election totals.
“This just doesn’t make sense,” Murray said.
Ultimately, the recount in Windham ended up giving Soti one more vote than he had received last week. The recount gave Soti five more votes than he had received from the machine count while Fillio picked up one vote in Londonderry.
“I don’t understand what was going on with that,” Soti said of Windham’s “corrected” summary of vote totals. “I’m just relieved it’s over.”
State election officials said there was no evidence that fraud played any part in the paperwork proving to be incorrect.
For Soti, this was déjà vu all over again.
In 2020, Soti won the fourth and final House seat from Windham and a recount found all four GOP House candidates each picked up 300 votes and the leading Democrat lost 100 votes.
Seven months later a forensic audit confirmed the discrepancy occurred because a little-used machine that Windham officials deployed put folds into absentee ballots that were improperly read as votes when put through the electronic voting machines.
Bruce Breton, a fiscal conservative from Windham and close adviser to former President Donald Trump, pointed out that the summary page of the Democratic vote in Windham last Tuesday gave U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and U.S. Annie Kuster more votes than ballots cast.