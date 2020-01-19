CONCORD — About 30 ardent supporters of Sen. Elizabeth Warren gathered in a low-ceilinged campaign office one evening last week to bone up on some of Warren’s policy proposals at a “night school.”
The quiet seminar had none of the bombast of a Warren rally, but volunteer Mary Terese Schelble of Pittsfield said the session on corruption and income inequality was still compelling.
“I want to be informed, and I want to be excited,” Schelble said.
She has been making calls for Warren’s campaign, and said she wanted to be better prepared to answer voters’ policy questions.
Events like the policy sessions are being used in part to keep volunteers excited, even as the candidates themselves are focusing their time elsewhere for the next few weeks — campaigning for the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, or in the case of the four U.S. senators in the race, working in Washington on the impeachment trial.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s campaign is putting her endorsers to work while the Minnesota senator is in Washington and Iowa. The campaign is holding “office hours” with the local elected officials who have endorsed Klobuchar, including Rochester Mayor Caroline McCarley, state Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene and Nashua’s executive councilor, Debora Pignatelli.
Pignatelli spent her Sunday morning “office hours” at Riverwalk in Nashua, talking to voters about what was important to them and why they might vote for Klobuchar. She said other endorsers were all doing their part while Klobuchar was working in Washington.
“We’re all chipping in,” Pignatelli said.
Other Klobuchar endorsers like state Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, former ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jim Smith and former state senator Mandy Merrill have been firing up volunteers before door-knocking sessions. The campaign is also dispatching surrogates to community events and town Democratic committee meetings; Klobuchar’s campaign said they will reach 20 events around the state by the end of the month.
Surrogates recruit for campaign events and respond to key events such as debates.
Candidate Andrew Yang, the New York entrepreneur, has announced plans to spend every day between now and the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses campaigning in the Hawkeye State. His New Hampshire staff said they are relying on volunteers to keep spreading Yang’s message.
Walter Bird Jr., deputy director of communications for Yang’s campaign in New Hampshire, said he expected support for Yang to grow “exponentially,” even though Yang himself will not be in New Hampshire. The campaign will keep knocking on doors and making calls to voters, he said, trying to drum up support for Yang’s policies.
“This is a movement and we are ready to shock the world,” Bird said.
Khrystina Snell, the Yang campaign’s state director, said Yang has visited New Hampshire several times this cycle, and has met thousands of voters. She said she was looking at the increase in Yang’s “net favorability” as a sign that his message is sticking.
“We are excited to double down on reaching out directly to voters in New Hampshire, many of whom we know are still undecided,” Snell said in a statement.
Sen. Bernie Sanders held events around New Hampshire on Saturday before returning to Washington. Sanders’ director, Shannon Jackson, said in a statement that the campaign is driven by volunteers and Sanders’ supporters.
“This movement isn’t powered by one person, but by thousands of grassroots volunteers who are knocking on doors, making calls, chipping in, and rallying their neighbors around a better vision for our state and our nation,” he said. “We will keep pounding the pavement all the way up to February 11 to propel us to victory in the Granite State.”