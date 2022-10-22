Bolduc criticizes Hassan over inflation, energy
Buy Now

Don Bolduc

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

Outside Republican groups have reportedly canceled millions in TV ads supporting Don Bolduc’s campaign, leaving Sen. Maggie Hassan with an even bigger advertising advantage.

On Friday, tracking firm AdImpact Politics reported that the Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee aligned with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), had canceled more than $5 million in advertising reservations on Boston and Portland television stations that reach New Hampshire viewers.