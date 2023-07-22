Sununu leaving the stage
Buy Now

Four-term Gov. Chris Sununu announced last week he would not try to become the first ever to win a fifth term.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — When it comes to whom New Hampshire voters will choose to replace a popular Gov. Chris Sununu when he leaves office in December 2024, one thing is for sure: Nobody knows.

“I think so much depends on the national mood and factors beyond the borders of New Hampshire in a presidential year when 30 percent of voters will cast ballots who didn’t even take part in 2022,” said Drew Cline, president and CEO of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free enterprise think tank.