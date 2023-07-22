CONCORD — When it comes to whom New Hampshire voters will choose to replace a popular Gov. Chris Sununu when he leaves office in December 2024, one thing is for sure: Nobody knows.
“I think so much depends on the national mood and factors beyond the borders of New Hampshire in a presidential year when 30 percent of voters will cast ballots who didn’t even take part in 2022,” said Drew Cline, president and CEO of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free enterprise think tank.
“There’s the Trump factor, the Biden factor, the snub-on-New Hampshire’s-primary factor, the inflation and economy factor, the war in Ukraine factor. The list is long and all of it could move this race in different directions.”
The reason for all the uncertainty is that in the past 20 years, New Hampshire voters have played this movie three different times and written a different ending each time:
• 2002: Gov. Jeanne Shaheen, a centrist Democrat and political insider, stepped aside after three terms to run for the U.S. Senate (which resulted in the only loss of her storied career).
To replace Shaheen in the corner office, voters picked the ultimate outsider, Republican business executive Craig Benson. Two years later, Benson was voted out, the only chief executive in 90 years who ran for but didn’t win a second two-year term.
• 2012: Gov. John Lynch, a consensus-building, no-drama Democratic businessman, departed after a record four terms. Voters stayed the Democratic course, going with former state Sen. Maggie Hassan to succeed him.
• 2016: Hassan defeated incumbent Republican Kelly Ayotte for the U.S. Senate. After having Democrats as governor for 18 of the past 20 years, voters opted for the Republican Sununu to replace Hassan.
Neil Levesque, director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, said he believes no Democrat or Republican will be able to imitate Sununu’s unique style, but they would be wise to take something from it.
“Sununu is definitely one of a kind. He is not scripted, and people really like that. For a generation it seems the playbook before used to say minimize the risk as a candidate and your party’s voters will carry you into office,” Levesque said.
“In New Hampshire, former Gov. Jeanne Shaheen broke the mold, becoming the first woman ever in 1992 and first Democrat in 14 years to win, and she did it by not being an extreme, left-wing Democrat.
“The next governor is going to be the one from either party who figures out how to be the kind of confident pacesetter that Sununu and Shaheen have been.”
Pat Hynes, a Republican political consultant, said the three likely GOP candidates — Ayotte, former Senate President Chuck Morse and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut — all could compete to appear most like Sununu.
“I think the people who will decide who is the next governor probably would love something very similar to Chris Sununu — upbeat, positive, gregarious, always pushing a forward-thinking message, but one that often challenged the status quo,” Hynes said.
But the warfare of party primaries may not make that possible, he said.
Potential obstacles
“Trouble is, there is a strong contingent within the GOP looking for something much more pugnacious. These people are angry about some of the things that they think have been left undone,” Hynes said.
Shannon McGinley, executive director with Cornerstone Action, the leading socially conservative interest group in the state, last week praised Sununu’s work on school choice and the scaling back of a governor’s emergency powers in future pandemics. But before that, she had this scathing condemnation:
“For many Christians in New Hampshire, Governor Sununu’s record has been mixed. At times, Sununu’s political style could be openly cynical. The governor repeatedly promised faith leaders in writing that he would take certain actions and then brazenly did the opposite,” she wrote.
“Sununu became the first Republican governor in America to champion state legislation that would have allowed unlimited abortion up to birth. He also promised faith leaders in a signed letter that he would sign a bill repealing New Hampshire’s ban on free speech outside abortion clinics. Instead, Sununu vetoed the bill.”
Hynes remembered the best advice he ever got as a young intern, from the late Hugh Gregg, who was governor in the 1950s.
“The first rule is they have to like you,” Hynes recalled Gregg saying. “Unfortunately, Republican primaries often can make our candidates unlikeable.”
Democratic consultant Chris Moyer believes the pendulum will swing the other way.
Socially liberal voters want more than what Sununu delivered, and they will choose either Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig or Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington of Concord to give it to them, he said.
“Morse doesn’t excite the GOP base — he’s boring, to put it bluntly — and Democrats have plenty to work with when it comes to his record in Concord. For starters, he is responsible for the extreme 2021 abortion ban, which will be rebranded the Morse Abortion Ban,” said Moyer, who ran Molly Kelly’s 2018 bid to unseat Sununu.
“Morse get dinged for all the negatives of Sununu’s record without any of the benefit of the Sununu name or generally positive brand and retail campaign skills.
“For the first time since 2016, with Sununu finally out of the way, Democrats have a golden opportunity to take back the corner office and advance priorities, from gun safety to marijuana legalization to raising the minimum wage and more, that have stalled for nearly a decade.”
Michael Biundo of Manchester, a GOP consultant, said Ayotte has to get people to forget her ugly feud with former President Donald Trump, whom she declined to endorse while a sitting U.S. senator in 2016.
“The people that believe Kelly did not do the right thing during the Trump election in 2016 have not changed their mind,” Biundo said.
Biundo said Ayotte will raise the most money and already is the early favorite among the Washington insider class.
“We’re going to have two different contests here. What do the primary voters want and then what do general election voters want? Those are wildly different things, as you know,” Biundo said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester is personally close to both Democratic candidates and staying neutral in her primary, but she said Edelblut should not be overlooked on the Republican side.
“Frank Edelblut is an intriguing candidate because I think he’s succeeded in building a pretty good network of supporters and spent nearly eight years as a loyal foot soldier in the Sununu administration,” Soucy said.
“In elective politics that could prove to be time very well spent.”
History can mislead
Matt Mayberry, a former vice chair of the Republican State Committee, said history tells us that voters have often rejected many who simply pleaded to stick with what works.
“I think they are going to look a little bit for a steady hand with some different ideas. He’s been the champion, gone around a lot with voters, yet with each election it becomes, ‘What’s next?’ ” Mayberry said.
“Everybody keeps telling me there is going to be another candidate. When do we get a fresh face? Edleblut, Ayotte and Morse are not fresh faces.”
One of them could step ahead through a rebranding, he said.
“Do they stay in their line or try to do something different, and how do they do that without trashing Sununu?” Mayberry said.
Greg Moore, state director for Americans for Prosperity, a fiscally conservative interest group, said the field is not set. Someone in the We The People movement who fought Sununu over vaccine mandates and COVID-19 shutdowns will mount a candidacy, he said.
In 2022, that was two-time candidate Karen Testerman of Franklin, who got about 10% of the vote against Sununu.
“I could also see a self-funder give this a serious look. Very often when someone bigger than life moves on, people of means wake up, look at themselves in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, why can’t I be governor?’ Of course, nearly all of them have no clue how hard and how much of a burnout job it really is,” Moore said.
Former Senate Majority Leader and lobbyist Bob Clegg admits he sees his former colleague Morse as the logical successor.
“He has worked with both sides of the aisle, he was never a pig-headed guy and just wants to get things done,” Clegg said.
“He’s a lot like (former Democratic Gov. John) Lynch, it’s not about the party, it’s about the state.”
Dante Scala, professor of politics at the University of New Hampshire, said Warmington is the only candidate who recently won a tough primary. She knocked off incumbent Democrat Mike Cryans of Hanover in 2020.
Ayotte hasn’t run a primary race since 2010, Morse has never won a contested primary, and Edelblut lost to Sununu nearly eight years ago.
“If you aren’t battle-tested, there’s always a question if you are battle-ready,” Scala said.