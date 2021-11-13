Which Republicans try to unseat U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in 2022 will turn in part on who is encouraged to run by former President Donald Trump or Gov. Chris Sununu, who last week announced he wouldn’t challenge for the job.
“This will take a while to play itself out now the big domino, Chris Sununu, has fallen,” said Pat Griffin, a longtime Republican campaign strategist and leading adviser when Sununu first ran for governor, and won, in 2016.
Meanwhile, Hassan no doubt is relieved that an incumbent governor won’t be after her job next year.
Five years ago, it was then-Gov. Hassan who ultimately defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte.
“I’m sure Maggie is relieved and maybe this all works out for her, but for now, it’s the great unknown and there’s no question that right now Republicans have the wind at their backs,” Griffin said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester said last week she thinks Sununu came to understand that Hassan, even in a volatile midterm election year, wasn’t going to be an easy mark.
“Nobody works harder than Maggie does,” said Soucy, who came to the state Senate when Hassan first became governor in 2012.
Sununu said he has spoken to a “half dozen” Republicans who told him they had interest in a Senate bid.
“She’s extremely vulnerable. Look at her polling numbers, which really haven’t got much better while they’ve been spending millions of dollars to promote her,” Sununu said during an interview. “I always viewed this race as winnable. That’s true not just for myself but for many others.”
Hassan had been considered one of the most endangered Senate Democrats on the ballot next year. For the time being, that hasn’t changed.
Hassan pushes spending
The state’s junior senator gets to champion the federal infrastructure bill, which could bring New Hampshire up to $1 billion in federal projects. President Joe Biden signs the bill Monday and heads to a bridge in Woodstock, N.H., to promote it a day later.
The GOP Senate campaign has now entered the “taking calls” phase, where those who are at least open to the idea start talking to friends and advisers about the possibility.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, a former two-term congressman, on Friday became the latest to say no.
“I am flattered by all of the attention, but I am definitely ruling it out,” Bradley said, adding that he’s glad his boss, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, is open to it.
Bradley said Hassan is underwater in the polls because swing voters believe Biden is responsible for rising inflation, supply chain delays, a deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan and the prospect of more expensive deficit spending in his Build Back Better plan.
“I don’t know what Chuck is going to do, so I’m just going to let it play out,” Bradley said.
Whoever else decides to get in will have to get by 2020 Senate hopeful and retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, who had been critical of Sununu about some of the governor’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Sununu, ex-Sen. Kelly Ayotte was the second-most popular option among GOP leaders, but she quickly dismissed the idea within hours of the governor’s decision. Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown of Rye demurred too, to focus on the plans of his wife, Gail Huff Brown, who is seeking the 1st Congressional District nomination.
Long list likely to grow
Here’s a list of others willing to give the Senate race a look:
• Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut: Like Morse, Edelblut was preparing to run for governor before Sununu decided to seek reelection. He nearly beat Sununu in a GOP primary for governor in 2016 and remains a favorite among fiscal and social conservatives.
• Former Congressman Frank Guinta: Also a former Manchester mayor, Guinta has been working in Washington at M.L. Strategies, a government consulting firm, after losing his 1st District seat in 2016 to Democrat Chris Pappas. Democratic Chairman Raymond Buckley posted an image on social media of someone begging Guinta to jump into the race.
• Londonderry Town Administrator Kevin Smith: He’s run for governor before, and for a time he also ran the socially conservative Cornerstone Action organization.
• Bill Binnie: The venture capitalist and media company executive ran and lost a crowded Senate primary in 2010, won by Ayotte on her way to election. Binnie spent a few million dollars of his own money on that race, and there’s said to be plenty of liquidity left.
• Matt Mowers: The 2020 1st District nominee is already running again for the seat Pappas holds. Some think Mowers could step into the Senate race, be a major factor and perhaps win over support from Trump. Mowers served as an aide in Trump’s State Department.
• Gail Huff Brown: Like Mowers, she has a friend in the former president, for whom her husband worked as U.S. ambassador to New Zealand. She’s been in the 1st C.D. GOP primary race for a few months. Some Republicans activists think if Sununu isn’t the candidate, it should be a woman.
• Tom Moulton: He was the University of New Hampshire’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021 and is chief executive of Sleepnet, the Hampton manufacturer of innovative masks, including the N95 face masks that were crucial for health care workers during the pandemic. A UNH graduate, Moulton also is heavily involved in development in Waterville Valley, where the Sununu family has an ownership interest in the ski resort complex.
• Phil Taub: He and his wife, Julie, founded Swim With a Mission, a fundraising campaign to help veterans. Sununu has been a strong supporter of this effort, which raised $377,000 in one year. Organizers already are spinning off Paintball With a Mission and Green Beret With a Mission events in July 2022.
• Rich Ashooh: A former defense company executive, Ashooh ran for the 1st C.D. seat twice, most recently losing to Guinta in the 2016 primary. He worked in Trump’s Commerce Department.
• Jeff Cozzens: This Littleton businessman looked like a credible candidate for the Second Congressional District seat until N.H. House GOP leaders put out a congressional redistricting map that would make the 2nd C.D. more solidly Democratic. Cozzens, owner of the Schilling Beer Co., is being urged to run for the Senate.