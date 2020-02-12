CONCORD – Tuesday's primary began the process of selecting the 24 delegates who will cast New Hampshire's opening ballots at the Democratic National Convention this summer in Milwaukee.
Many national media outlets speculated on the breakdown.
They concluded primary winner and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg would get nine delegates apiece and six would go to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
That could end up being right, though party officials suggested it might be a little off.
“We don’t even start all of this until we get a certified number of all votes cast, and that may be a few days away,” said Holly Shulman, communications director for the New Hampshire Democratic Party.
"This will be driven by the numbers and by the caucuses where people ran to represent their candidates."
The first 16 delegates are picked evenly from the two congressional districts based on how the candidates did.
Tuesday's results indicate this initial division of 16 will be six apiece for Sanders and Buttigieg and four for Klobuchar.
By a rule of the Democratic National Committee, only candidates who receive at least 15 percent in one of those districts are entitled to a share of the delegates.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren finished fourth with just under 10 percent and likely didn’t break the 15 percent threshold in either district.
Each campaign held caucuses of its supporters Jan. 25, at which activists were selected for the top eight delegate positions from each congressional district.
The top finishers will be chosen as delegates and must be split by gender.
So if Klobuchar got four delegates and they were evenly split in the state, the top finishing male and female in each congressional district pledged to her would get those seats, Shulman said.
Once those 16 delegates are chosen, as a group they elect eight other people from among those who ran for delegate and will likely honor the voting results.
That’s how the national media came up with nine each for Sanders and Buttigieg and six for Klobuchar.
Nine other delegates attend the convention by virtue of their positions -- the four members of the congressional delegation, another four who serve on DNC committees and the party chairman.
In a new wrinkle, the DNC rules will prevent these non-elected delegates from casting a first ballot at the convention.
This was a reform that supporters of Bernie Sanders pushed for after the 2016 election, in which the “super delegates” played a major role in Hillary Clinton wrapping up the nomination.