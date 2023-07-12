FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron Desantis campaigns for the Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Pella, Iowa

FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron Desantis addresses Iowa residents at Sun Valley Barn in Pella, Iowa, U.S. May 31, 2023. 

 SCOTT MORGAN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign is making a high-risk bet that it can halt Donald Trump's march to the Republican presidential nomination by winning the key state of Iowa next January, despite the former president's commanding lead in polls and growing questions about DeSantis' viability.

Even as he trails Trump by close to 30 percentage points in national polls, DeSantis and his advisers are sticking to a long-haul, Iowa-first strategy. They hope that an upset win in the state would stall Trump's momentum, according to two sources close to the campaign, who asked not to be identified so that they could discuss campaign strategy.