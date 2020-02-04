LACONIA -- Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang told voters who gathered to hear him speak at Lakes Region Community College on Tuesday that he is the man to take on President Donald Trump.
“The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who loves math,” the Phillips Exeter Academy and Brown University graduate said to cheers.
Fresh in from Iowa, Yang touted his flagship proposal that would put $1,000 in the hands of each American adult every month, paid for by a value-added tax on Amazon purchases, every Google search, every Facebook ad and every robot truck mile, creating a trickle-up economy as the bulk of the cash would stay local.
Communities everywhere would have more vibrant local economies that create more jobs and spur new businesses, he said.
Asked how he would get his “Freedom Dividend” approved by Congress, Yang likened it to the money that residents of Alaska receive from oil revenue.
“Cash is very hard to demonize. Passing the dividend is very doable. The Republicans are not in love with the high-tech companies right now,” he replied.
Yang said he was not running so much against Trump as the reasons why Trump occupies the Oval Office.
Howard Wooldridge, who identified himself as a retired police officer and detective, told Yang that, over the course of his career, he decided that the “war on drugs was the most destructive, dysfunctional and immoral policy since slavery and Jim Crow.”
“What would you do differently?” he asked the candidate.
Yang said opiates should be legalized for personal use and that there should be no prosecution for people who commit "crimes of addiction."
“If they are profiting and dealing, they should go to jail, but if they are struggling with addiction, we need to refer them to counseling and treatment and not treat it as a crime,” he said.
There are a host of reasons why people are addicted, but a lot of it, Yang said, was caused by the government turning a blind eye to the large number of prescriptions of Oxycontin, described as a non-addictive wonder drug when it turns out it was incredibly addictive.
“So, if your government screws up at a colossus level then your government can’t turn around and say, 'It’s on you that you got addicted even though we put these drugs in people’s hands. And you know why we did it? Because Purdue Pharma could make $30 million off of it.' There were more prescriptions for Oxycontin in Ohio than there were human beings in the state of Ohio, very recently. Who looks at that and says that’s appropriate?” Yang said.
“If anything, it should be a war on drug companies,” Yang said.