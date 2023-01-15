Karoline Leavitt
Buy Now

Karoline Leavitt waves to supporters during a visit Bedford polls on Election Day.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

WASHINGTON — Republican Karoline Leavitt hoped to be the youngest member of Congress at age 25, telling supporters in stump speeches this fall that without winning over young Americans, the GOP would “lose elections” and “lose our country.”

“Every old person in the room always shook their head in agreement,” she said in an interview.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is looking for a strategy to try and pull over young voters that back Democratic candidates in large numbers.  