Newly-reelected Manchester Ward 5 school board member Jeremy Dobson’s home on Huntington Avenue is up for sale and listed as ‘pending’, according to multiple online real estate listings.
Dobson, who was the lone candidate for the Ward 5 school board seat, was easily reelected in the Nov. 2 Manchester municipal election with 529 votes.
Records show his home at 16 Huntington Ave. was listed for sale on Oct. 8. Online real estate sites listed the property as “pending” on Thursday.
Online property records available at nhdeeds.com show Jeremy Dobson and Rebecca Thibault Dobson closed on a home on Old Coach Road in New Boston on Sept. 17, being sold by John and Chelsea Shock.
Dobson filed to run for reelection on July 15.
Attempts to reach Dobson by phone and email this week to ask why he didn’t withdraw from consideration for the Ward 5 seat due to the impending sale of his home were unsuccessful. It is not clear at this time when he will resign his seat.
Former Ward 5 school board member Lisa Freeman filed paperwork in July to run for her old seat, but submitted a signed letter to Manchester City Clerk Matt Normand a few days later announcing she was withdrawing from the race, saying she will no longer be qualified to seek the office of school committeeman or the position of ward clerk “as I cannot meet the domicile requirements” and was moving out of the city.
Freeman lost her bid for reelection to the school board to Dobson in 2019, 389 to 376.