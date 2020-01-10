DOVER – U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren marked her 200th New Hampshire town hall in New Hampshire with a clear message: corruption in Washington is at the heart of the problems in this country and she has a plan to fix that (and other things.)
The largest target in that theme was President Donald Trump, who she criticized early in the town hall on recent events in Iran.
The event was interrupted by an angry protester who shouted that Warren supported Iran.
"Why do you side with terrorists?" the man can be heard shouting in a Boston Herald video as he approached the stage before being escorted from the event.
"This is a man who's deeply upset. It's all right," Warren says in the Boston Herald video. "It's time for you to leave."
After listening the protester Warren (D-Mass.) stated she believes that Trump’s attack on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was triggered as a way to distract from ongoing impeachment proceedings.
“Donald Trump’s first concern on foreign policy is not the security of the United States, it’s Donald Trump’s own political security,” she said. “This man is an embarrassment, this man is clearly a danger to the entire world, we need to get him out of office.”
However, Warren indicated that in order to beat Trump as the possible Democratic presidential nominee, her campaign will aim to be about more than Trump. Instead, she hopes to reach out to all Americans and propose solutions to problems, taking aim at other candidates seeking to “nibble around the edges” of reforms.
“If the best Democrats think everything is going to be business as usual after Donald Trump, Democrats will lose,” she said.
James Cappellano came up to New Hampshire this week from Hartford, Conn. for a concert with a friend and noted the high number of presidential candidates campaigning in the state. They thought about seeing former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, but felt that seeing Warren would be more interesting and that they would never get the chance to see her in Connecticut.
Cappellano asked Warren a question about how her proposed wealth tax, which would tax two cents on each dollar of wealth over $50 million and another two cents on each dollar over $1 billion, can avoid issues faced in other countries that have instituted wealth taxes.
Warren told Cappellano that her plan’s difference stems from the fact that it will only impact approximately 70,000 people who are not currently paying their fair share and it will also avoid loopholes that made the tax untenable elsewhere.
Cappellano liked her answer, even though he was skeptical she could get it past Congress. Still, he says he would like to support either Warren or former Vice President Joe Biden.
“To her point, we can’t trim around the edges and go back to normal, there’s no more normal,” said Cappellano. “I’m more apt to vote for her now.”
Among New Hampshire voters in the audience, the response from Warren’s speech was also positive.
Kate Constantine of Rollinsford also saw Warren in Concord earlier in the campaign season.
Many of her friends are considering South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg because they think he represents a balance between the electability of Biden and the progressive values of Warren and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
Even though Constantine also likes Sanders, she believes that that balance her colleagues give to Buttigieg fit Warren well.
“I think for me, her policy platforms are a lot more financially sustainable,” said Constantine. “She explains it in a way that is a lot more economically suitable for our country right now.”
Approximately 300 people heard Warren speak, but several more waited outside for a chance to meet her following the event and could not enter the event due to capacity issues.
