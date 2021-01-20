She wished she could have been celebrating in Washington on Wednesday, but Luz Bay of the Dover Democratic Committee watched President Joe Biden’s inauguration at home.
At-home viewing might have lacked the exuberance of a throng on the National Mall, Bay said, “but you know what? I’ll take it.”
Being at home in Dover meant Bay watched with her family and their three dogs, who seemed to pick up on their humans' excitement.
She was grateful to be with her children during the inauguration. In a “normal” year, she said, the family would be off in their own spheres.
Bay’s son is a college sophomore studying political science. Bay’s daughter, an 11th-grader, was doing her online schoolwork as the family watched.
Bay said her daughter's ears pricked up when Biden quoted President Abraham Lincoln’s words at the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Her class had just covered that, Bay said.
Maura Sullivan, who served as the co-chair of the New Hampshire Veterans for Biden group, said she would never forget the energy on the National Mall in 2008, when President Barack Obama was sworn in. If not for the pandemic, she said she would have been in D.C. again.
But watching the ceremony with her husband, recently home from a deployment as a Naval reservist, was special too, she said.
Biden faces immense challenges on multiple fronts, she said, but his speech left her hopeful.
“Today just felt like the America I know and love again,” Sullivan said. “He’s truly the right leader for this very unique moment in time.”
For the most part, Biden’s speech struck the right notes for Michael Biundo, a Republican strategist who ran Corky Messner’s Senate campaign against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
“I would have advised him to leave the parts of perceived political extremism out,” Biundo said in a text message, about the section of the speech when Biden condemned extremism, white supremacy and domestic terrorism two weeks after a mob broke into the Capitol.
“The big test now is not what he said today but how he governs tomorrow and going forward,” with a narrow House majority and split Senate, Biundo said. “He needs to be the agent of healing if he is going to be successful. The jury is out on if he is up for that challenge.”
Former GOP Sen. Gordon Humphrey, Biden’s onetime Senate Judiciary Committee colleague, said he thought the new president would be capable of reaching out to Republicans and conservatives.
"He understands the essentiality of reaching across the aisle,” Humphrey said. “His success will depend to a very great extent on working with members of the Republican party.”
Humphrey said Biden has decades of that experience, and his focus on rebuilding the middle class might even appeal to people who were drawn to Trump’s candidacy out of their own worry about achieving or holding onto a middle-class life.
“I’m highly optimistic,” Humphrey said.