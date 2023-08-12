FILE PHOTO: The sign of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran is seen in Tehran

The sign of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran is seen in Tehran on Jan. 25.

 Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON — The White House stressed on Friday that there would be restrictions on what Iran could do with any funds unfrozen under an emerging agreement that has led to the release of five Americans from prison to house arrest in Tehran.

White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the United States would have “full visibility” into where any released Iranian funds are directed and used. An estimated $6 billion in Iranian assets are now held in South Korea.