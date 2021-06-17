Former Manchester mayor and Executive Councilor Ray Wieczorek is endorsing Victoria Sullivan in her bid to become the next mayor of the Queen City.
“Victoria is the leader we need right now for the Manchester we love,” said Wieczorek in a statement. “She will support city budgets that stay under the tax cap and that won’t bankrupt taxpayers. She will work directly with our police department and give them the support to prevent crimes rather than just cleaning up after them. She will tackle the worsening homelessness crisis once-and-for-all. She will work on a Manchester solution that doesn’t buckle to a left-wing national agenda.”
Wieczorek, known affectionately as ‘The Wiz’ around Manchester, is a Korean war veteran and a member of the American Legion. He served as mayor of Manchester for five terms in the 1990s, then sat on the Governor’s Executive Council from 2002-2012.
“Victoria will be a listening Mayor and a Mayor of the people, which is why I enthusiastically support her in her campaign,” said Wieczorek in a statement.
Former alderman and school board member Rich Girard, who is also running for mayor, served as campaign manager and then chief of staff for Wieczorek from 1991 to 1997.
Sullivan’s campaign previously announced the support of former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte.
“I am truly honored to have the endorsement of Ray Wieczorek in this race,” said Sullivan in a statement. “He was one of Manchester’s finest and most beloved mayors. Ray and I not only share our Polish-American heritage, but our love of our city and the desire to make it better. I look forward to following in his footsteps and bringing Manchester back to its former greatness.”
On Wednesday EMILY’s List, the largest national organization devoted to electing female candidates, endorsed incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig in her re-election campaign. Her campaign previously announced the support of Teamsters Local 633.
On Thursday, Retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc endorsed Girard, who has also been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Bob Smith and former state Senator Jim Rubens.