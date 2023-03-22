Saying he believes Manchester can become “an even better place to live, work, and raise a family” by taking “bold action” to address tough issues, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart has announced he’s running for mayor.
“I love Manchester, and there’s no better position than mayor to positively impact the city I chose nearly 20 years ago to be my home and to raise my family,” Stewart said. “My background in economic development and working with local businesses, combined with my experience tackling public safety issues as an alderman, has given me a unique perspective about the challenges and opportunities facing our city.”
Stewart announced his mayoral run to a large group of supporters at Don Quijote Restaurant in Manchester’s Center City neighborhood on Wednesday.
“I believe we can make Manchester an even better place to live, work, and raise a family by taking bold action on the toughest issues facing the city: homelessness, housing affordability, improving our schools, and strengthening the economy,” Stewart said.
He is the second person to announce a run for mayor in Manchester, joining former Republican congressional staffer Jay Ruais. A third candidate, Alderman At Large June Trisciani, is expected to join the race when she officially announces her candidacy for mayor at an event Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Puritan Backroom.
Mayor Joyce Craig announced last week she will not seek a fourth term.
Former Ward 3 Alderman Tim Baines, who introduced Stewart at his campaign kickoff, said he has been “most impressed” by Stewart’s work on the board.
“I have observed, watched, served, and worked with close to a hundred aldermen in the past 25 years,” said Baines. “I’m here to tell you that nobody, and I mean nobody, has done the job of alderman better than my friend Will Stewart. And I know he will make an even better mayor.”
A Manchester resident since 2004, Stewart is currently the Executive Director of Stay Work Play New Hampshire, an economic development nonprofit dedicated to attracting and retaining more young families and workers in the Granite State.
In 2016, Stewart published “An Insider’s Guide to Manchester,” a book showcasing “unique and interesting” items about the Queen City.
As an alderman in Ward 2, Stewart advocated for the redesign of Maple and Beech streets north of Bridge Street, which data shows resulted in less speeding and a 50 percent reduction in the number of crashes in the area. Stewart has also headed up several public-private partnerships, resulting in private sector donations to fund upgrades to city parks and increasing pedestrian safety for students walking to school.
While acknowledging Manchester faces many challenges, Stewart said addressing them will take a coordinated effort by all segments of the city.
“I’ve spent the vast majority of my career bringing people together to solve complex challenges and producing real results,” said Stewart. “For our next mayor, these skills will be critical.”
“I’m running for mayor because I know that vision is attainable,” Stewart added. “I’m proud of Manchester. I believe in Manchester. And I believe that together, we can do big things — we can turn that potential into the greatness we all know is possible.”
Stewart said he plans to hold neighborhood events in all 12 of the city’s wards. He encouraged anyone interested in learning more about his campaign to visit his website, electwillstewart.com.