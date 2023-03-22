Will Stewart announces run for mayor

Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart announces he is running for mayor of Manchester during a campaign kickoff event Wednesday nightat Don Quijote Restaurant.

Paul Feely/Union Leader

 By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff

Saying he believes Manchester can become “an even better place to live, work, and raise a family” by taking “bold action” to address tough issues, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart has announced he’s running for mayor.

“I love Manchester, and there’s no better position than mayor to positively impact the city I chose nearly 20 years ago to be my home and to raise my family,” Stewart said. “My background in economic development and working with local businesses, combined with my experience tackling public safety issues as an alderman, has given me a unique perspective about the challenges and opportunities facing our city.”