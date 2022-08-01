Former Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard

Manchester police Chief Nick Willard presents Donald Trump with a souvenir coin during a tour of the Manchester Police Department on Feb. 4, 2016, days before Trump won the New Hampshire primary.

Courtesy

Current U.S. Marshal and former Manchester Police Chief Enoch “Nick” Willard says he will remain on the job until his replacement is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, a process which could take months.

President Joe Biden has nominated Londonderry Police Chief Bill Hart as the next U.S. Marshal for New Hampshire, a law enforcement job with responsibilities that include tracking down people wanted on federal warrants, jailing federal defendants before trial and arranging for witness protection.