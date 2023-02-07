The city will hold a special election in May to fill the Ward 6 alderman seat left vacant by the sudden resignation last week of Sebastian Sharonov.
Sharonov informed city officials and his colleagues on the board on Jan. 30 he was resigning his Ward 6 seat effective immediately, citing “enormous pressure” the war in Ukraine has put on him physically and emotionally.
Aldermen voted Tuesday to accept the resignation “with regret,” and set a ‘winner take all’ special election date of Tuesday, May 9 to fill the vacancy. The winner of the election will serve out the remainder of the current term, which runs through the end of 2023.
Polls in Ward 6 will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The filing period for candidates interested in filling the vacancy will open Monday, Feb 13, and remain open until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. More information will be available on the city website at www.manchesternh.gov.
In his resignation letter, Sharonov wrote he is proud to have made a “positive impact on the lives of so many of my constituents.”
“Unfortunately, the number of events that occurred in 2022, specifically and to the biggest extent, the Russian invasion of Ukraine — as you know, my family being Ukrainian — put enormous pressure on me both emotionally and physically, which started affecting my ability to perform my duties as an Alderman to the best level,” writes Sharonov. “Ward 6 citizens deserve outstanding representation at the City Hall, and it is imperative that I step down at this time and let someone else be a loud voice for their interests.”
Sharonov grew up in Bila Tserkva, located roughly 50 miles south of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. He graduated from high school in 2009, then completed three years of undergraduate studies at National Aviation University in Kyiv before emigrating in 2012, becoming a U.S. citizen in 2015.
His parents and brother were living in Bila Tserkva, in February, 2022, when Russian forces attacked Kyiv and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in an attempt to overthrow President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.
Reached by phone last week, Sharonov declined further comment on his decision to resign.
A special election was held in 2017 for the Ward 6 seat — which former Alderman Elizabeth Moreau won — after Alderman Nick Pappas resigned when he and his family sold their home and moved.
Sharonov won the seat in a May 2021 special election following Moreau’s resignation. He defeated challenger Scott Britton, 503 to 489. The 992 votes in the special election represented a significant bump in turnout from the Ward 6 Alderman special primary election held March 2, 2021, when just 216 ballots were cast.
Sharonov was reelected to the seat on Nov. 2021, defeating challenger Daniel Wisniewski 1,064 votes to 705 votes.