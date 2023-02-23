With Democratic numbers, House scales back EFA program
Activists held signs outside a chilly State House Thursday encouraging House Democrats that support their principles.  Hours later, the House approved three bills over the opposition of the Republican leaders after Democrats outnumbered the GOP in the closely-divided House.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A bill (HB 430) to take education freedom accounts (EFA) away from more than four of five families that now receive them politically came back from the dead Thursday.

This vote and two other issues underscored how attendance in the closely-divided House of Representatives can make all the difference between winning or losing on a controversial matter.