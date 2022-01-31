A poll of younger New Hampshire voters — aged 18 to 36 — suggests those younger voters are more interested in the 2022 elections than in previous elections, and showed young Republican voters are more enthusiastic at this stage in the race than young Democrats.
The poll was conducted by New Data for Progress in partnership with NextGen America, a progressive group that focuses on youth voter turnout.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Maggie Hassan are among the New Hampshire politicians seeking reelection in 2022. The poll showed Sununu on solid ground with the young poll respondents, and respondents were less pleased with Hassan.
Sununu found greater approval than the Republican party as a whole, with more support from younger Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters.
Younger voters were far less likely to say they approved of Sen. Maggie Hassan’s job performance.
For poll respondents, the economy was the most important issue overall — but Democratic respondents were most likely to say student debt was their top issue, while Republican and unaffiliated respondents rated the economy overall as their top priority.
The young respondents were least interested in retaining the child tax credit from the American Rescue Plan Act, voting rights, prescription drug costs and reform of the criminal justice system.