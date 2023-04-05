Ukrainian President Zelenskiy pays official visit to Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Royal Castle as he visits Warsaw, Poland, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

 ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL

KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a trip to Warsaw on Wednesday that Poland would help form a coalition of Western powers to supply warplanes to Ukraine, as it did with battle tanks earlier this year.

Ukraine, which hopes to launch a counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months, wants to secure advanced fighter jets such as the U.S. F-16 from the West to help fight back Russian invaders and defend itself from air strikes.