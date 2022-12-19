KYIV -- President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Tuesday that conditions in Russian-held areas of Ukraine were "extremely difficult" and Ukraine's leader showed up Russia's faltering war by visiting a shattered frontline town that has long eluded capture by Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zekensky said he made the surprise trip to rally Kyiv's "superhuman" troops in Bakhmut, so blasted by continuous Russian shelling and brutal fighting nearby it has been nicknamed "the meat grinder."