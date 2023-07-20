Aldrin on the moon

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin stands on the surface of the moon after he and Apollo 11 crewmate Neil Armstrong landed on July 20, 1969. A new poll finds most Americans don’t see a return to the moon as a top priority for NASA.

 NASA

NASA’s top goal might be returning astronauts to the moon under its Artemis program, but most Americans think that watching for asteroids that could hit Earth should be the space agency’s top priority, according to a poll released Thursday. Monitoring climate change was the second-most favored priority.

Respondents in a study released by the nonprofit Pew Research Center were asked to rate the importance of nine separate missions. Only 12% of adults think returning astronauts to the surface of the moon should be NASA’s top priority, according to the study. A human landing on Mars is even less popular: Only 11% said it should be the top priority.