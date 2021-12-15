It was as though seminal New Hampshire folk singer Bill Staines had unintentionally penned his own goodbye.
After thanking his family for their love and support, the 74-year-old revealed in a Facebook post in late November that aggressive prostate cancer had overtaken his body and he would stop performing and touring as of December.
“This old horse is tired. It’s time to ride on,” he wrote.
Just a few weeks later, on Dec. 5, Staines was gone, his death taking fans and friends alike by surprise.
“He was just so warm and very friendly, and I was in awe of him,” said Kate McNally, host of New Hampshire Public Radio’s “Folk Show.” “I had a hard time not being totally star-struck (when he came into the studio.)
“Even though he wasn’t born in New Hampshire, New Hampshire claims him,” McNally said. “He’s a New Hampshire gem, as much as maple syrup and the Old Man of the Mountain. He’s right up there with things we’ll always value here.”
The widely traveled musician, who was born in Medford, Mass., and later called Rollinsford home, logged countless cross-country miles to collect and share stories over more than a half century. His songs chronicled time in Alaska, Colorado and Wyoming, among other places.
He shared the journey everywhere from hometown concerts to the soundtrack of HBO’s award-winning “Deadwood” series to the still-definitive group-singing book, “Rise Up Singing,” by Annie Patterson and Peter Blood. His song lyrics are featured in the “Unity” category, alongside Pete Seeger’s.
Over 25 albums, Staines embodied an everyman relatability that belied his reach and legacy across the country. It’s why Yankee Magazine in 2015 included him in its “80 Gifts New England Gave to America,” and why his song lyrics — especially “A Place in the Choir,” are still sung at summer camps and in grade-school music programs.
That song was also the inspiration behind “All God’s Critters,” a children’s book published by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers in 2009.
Deb McWethy, Peterborough Folk Music’s president and a key figure in keeping folk on Monadnock Region stages, first met Staines at the Folkway, a popular stop on the East Coast folk circuit, when she was booking acts for the venue in about 1979.
“I was just blown away, and talked to him afterwards. He was a very humble, low-key person who was always available ... he could talk to you all day,” she says with a laugh.
McWethy chokes up describing what would was ultimately her friend’s last Peterborough Folk Music show.
“We were really lucky to bring him to Harrisville this past August (at the Spinning Room). Bill was happiest when the room was full of audience members and his fans, all singing along with the choruses,” she says. “He just beamed. He loved it.”
His music melded people and landscapes. One of his signature songs, ”River,” is a swaying slice of Americana.
Other trademark songs include “A Place in the Choir” (also a 2009 book published by Simon and Schuster, with illustrations by Kadir Nelson), “Wild, Wild Heart” and “Yellowstone Winds.”
“The Roseville Fair” is one of McNally’s favorites. She first heard it when Nancy Griffith covered the tune in a concert.
“It took me awhile to learn that it was actually not her song, and that (Staines) had written so many more that were really very popular,” she said. “The breadth of his work touched a lot of hearts. Folk is for all folk.”
Staines’ wife of 45 years, Karen, launched a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe on his behalf soon after they learned of his diagnosis. She included a note from the musician:
“This illness prevents me from touring and I hope to beat it — but the medicines are costly. Any help you can offer will be greatly appreciated and will be used in this battle.”
The site, which also announced Staines’ death, continues to generate donations and remembrances.
On Dec. 10, Karen Staines posted a note saying the funds will go to his final expenses. As of Wednesday afternoon, 914 donations totaled more than $73,000.