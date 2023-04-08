Riverside Church

For the past several years, Exeter Assembly of God had trouble filling the pews as it once did. Attendance eventually dwindled to less than 30 on any given Sunday.

In August 2022, the denomination’s Northern New England District faced a difficult decision on closing the church and putting the property up for sale. That didn’t happen. Instead, the church was relaunched five months later under a new name, Riverside Church.

Pastor Aaron Grass on the stage at Riverside Church in Exeter on April 7, 2023.
Pastor Aaron Grass inside the worship space at Riverside Church in Exeter, which underwent a major renovation from its previous iteration.
Pastor Aaron Grass has a coffee bar at Riverside Church in Exeter on April 7, 2023.