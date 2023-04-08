For the past several years, Exeter Assembly of God had trouble filling the pews as it once did. Attendance eventually dwindled to less than 30 on any given Sunday.
In August 2022, the denomination’s Northern New England District faced a difficult decision on closing the church and putting the property up for sale. That didn’t happen. Instead, the church was relaunched five months later under a new name, Riverside Church.
This Easter Sunday, the church will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ just months after its own rebirth.
Meanwhile, Christ Covenant Church, which meets at Stevens Memorial Hall in Chester, also will hold its first Easter service after being opened by a Massachusetts church.
Pastors Aaron and Barbara Grass of Riverside were comfortable as assistant pastors at Connect Church in Portsmouth when they felt called to help bring the Exeter church back to life.
“I went home and joked with my wife and said, ‘Hey, how would you like to go start a new church down in Exeter?’” said Aaron Grass, 50. “She kind of hemmed and hawed over it and said she wasn’t opposed to it.”
Exeter has a deep spiritual history. It is the only New Hampshire town settled for religious reasons — by the Rev. John Wheelwright in 1638, according to the Exeter Historical Society.
Riverside Church, with room for 200, has big expectations for Resurrection Sunday.
“We had 100 people here this last weekend, and we’ve been growing every weekend,” Grass said.
Like many churches, the Assemblies of God, one of the largest Pentecostal denominations, has seen a drop in attendance.
Over the past decade, the northern district — Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont — saw a 28% decrease in Sunday morning attendance, according to statistics on its website. The district has 96 churches.
Many New Englanders want to attend churches in their own communities, unlike other areas of the country where mega churches draw thousands, said Timothy Ponzani, regional president of Converge Northeast, an organization that helps plant new churches and strengthen existing ones.
“We need more healthy, vibrant churches filled with people who are interested in reaching the people around them,” he said.
The growth of churches being launched or relaunched slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic but is gaining momentum once again. The location of church plants depend on where pastors feel called to serve, he said.
“We do recruit and look for people who want to plant, but people approach us and say, ‘Hey, I want to plant in town X, Y and Z and we try to figure out how we might help them do that,” Ponzani said.
A lot of thought goes into a launch: Typically it’s around Christmas or Easter when more people attend services, he said.
Riverside held Sunday night services before its official launch on Jan. 8. To get the word out, the church sent 2,000 flyers and passed out $5 gift cards to places like Aroma Joe’s and Starbucks with invitations to come worship.
“People came in off the street, and I have no idea how they found out about us,” Grass said.
The worship style is contemporary, with volunteers singing worship songs accompanied by guitars and drums.
Planted in Chester
In a 2014 Pew Research Center study, New Hampshire and Massachusetts tied as the least religious states, but Christian church plants or offshoots of other churches are popping up all across New Hampshire under various denominations. Some are nondenominational.
“New England has become one of the most popular spots for church planting, primarily because you drive through any small town, whether it be in Connecticut or Maine or any other state, and you see at least one or two or three abandoned church buildings,” said Pastor Matthew Lourdeau of Christ Covenant Church. He has had a passion to launch a church plant for the past decade.
Christ Covenant Church was born out of the New England Bible Church in Andover, Mass., and a partnership with Livestone Church in Chester, which had struggled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Services started informally in the fall of 2021.
Each Sunday, the church places a sandwich board sign outside the historic Town Hall. The church started meeting on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. just two weeks ago after previously holding evening services.
“The message is going to be focused on how because of Christ’s resurrection everything has changed,” Lourdeau said. “Because of Christ’s resurrection we have new life, and the world is not the same as it was, and in Christ we see the world in a whole new way.”
‘New life’
It’s never easy to plant or relaunch a church: A business plan of sorts must be written, finances often are unknown, and a core group needs to be committed to supporting the pastors.
The Northern New England District of the Assemblies of God pledged to back the Grasses for one year as the church gets off the ground.
“We were tasked with getting the church back up and running and to get it to a place where it was self-sustaining for salaries to have us here and to be able to pay all the bills and everything,” Grass said. “We were just charged with getting the church back on track and growing the church.”
Right now, the Grasses are the only employees at the church, which went through a complete renovation that included painting and redecorating the sanctuary and the children’s room.
Part of the renovation called for ripping out the wooden pews and bringing in more comfortable chairs specifically designed for church services. Life Church in Manchester raised enough money to donate 180 chairs.
“We wanted to make it feel like it was walking into a brand new church,” Grass said.
Krista Meek witnessed the transformation in deciding to stay after only having been at Exeter Assembly of God a short time before the closing.
“Unfortunately, a bunch of people didn’t want to wait to see what was going to happen,” she said. “I just felt led and called by God to stay there.”
Many volunteers helped make the church’s reopening possible.
“Everyone had pitched in from building the coffee bar and painting and getting everything prepared,” Meek said.
Meek, 31, now serves on the worship team and is excited about the music selections for Easter.
“I’ve been waiting for some sort of church to go to and I finally feel like this is home for me,” she said.
The Grasses are co-pastoring the church, with Barbara leading the children’s and women’s programs. The church strives to offer straightforward sermons from Scripture “that will help you develop a growing, vibrant relationship with Jesus Christ and provide you with a strong Biblical foundation,” according to its website.
Another big change is the “funky logo” displayed on its new sign and social media, volunteered by a graphic designer new to the church. It features a winding river, which also resembles the fingerprint.
The decision to launch the new church comes after years of health issues for Barbara Grass, who suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in 2018 and underwent a double mastectomy for breast cancer. She has recovered.
The outlook is bright for the church, too.
“The way the budget looks, we are probably going to be self-sufficient by the end of this month,” Aaron Grass said.
The rebranding of an old church happens from time to time. In 2012, South Main Street Congregational Church in Manchester merged with Grace Haven Baptist Church to become FaithBridge Church. To this day, services continue in the church building constructed in 1917.
The church is part of Baptist Churches of New England, which says more than one-third of its member churches have been planted since 2010.
The name
Barbara Grass came up with the new name of Riverside Church, which they said was harder than it might seem.
Initially the name referenced the town’s proximity to the Exeter River, but it acquired deeper meaning after Aaron woke up in the middle of the night with an epiphany that led him to read Ezekiel 47, where water flows from the temple and brings life, Grass said.
“It was just a confirmation of the name, the church and what we are here to do,” he said. “We are here to bring life to the community.”
The Grasses are looking forward to many more “firsts,” such as baptisms and a ministry outside of Sunday services, including Bible studies and outreach to the greater community.
Aaron Grass will deliver the Easter message, “Get Out of Your Grave.”
The overall theme?
“New life,” is all he would say.