A quilted memorial has been making its way quietly around New Hampshire, with 10 panels enrapturing viewers with their artistry before delivering a solemn message.
The quilts, created by a consortium of eight churches around the state, pay tribute to George Floyd.
Rev. Mark Koyama of the United Church of Christ in Jaffrey said his church started debating how to respond to George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. What would be the best way for their members to express their grief and rage at the killing? Many wanted to find a way to do something beyond writing “Black Lives Matter” on the sign in front of the church.
The idea to use quilts was sparked by a member of the congregation asking if Koyama could help solicit donations of fabric to create a quilted banner that would read “Black Lives Matter.”
Koyama said he thought the project could be something bigger, involving more people, and not just at his church. He was also seeking something more specific to Floyd’s death, since the Black Lives Matter movement was not uncontroversial in his congregation.
Around the same time, Koyama explained, he came across a transcript of Floyd’s last words. The repetitions of “I can’t breathe,” “Please, please please,” “They’ll kill me, they’ll kill me,” read like a horrifying poem.
“I was deeply, deeply affected by these words,” Koyama said. “I was aware this was a man pleading for his life. And it stuck me these words were a distillation of the racial pain we experience in this country at this time.”
Koyama merged the idea of a quilted memorial with Floyd’s words. With eight other United Churches of Christ in New Hampshire, Koyama organized the “Sacred Ally Quilt Ministry,” a set of 10 quilts — intricate, expert expressions of the craft embedded with words Floyd spoke in the minutes before his death.
The words “I can’t breathe” are written in translucent, shimmering lavender ribbon on Harriet Ward’s vibrant purple quilt, one of the 10. Ward, an Exeter quilter, got involved in the project through the Pilgrim United Church of Christ of Kingston and Brentwood.
The words are almost hidden in the deep purple of the bottom of the quilt. The tiny squares grow lighter toward the top of the quilt — an ascent into heaven, Ward explained.
Ward contributed a second quilt to the project — the flag of Ghana, with a black star on a butter-yellow stripe, fields of red and green on either side of the quilt. Ward explained the fabrics she used were African batiks.
That quilt, too, says, “I can’t breathe.”
“Those words are not new,” Ward said. She imagined enslaved people, forced from their homes into terror hundreds of years ago, also said, “I can’t breathe.”
Finding meaning in lockdown
The quilts were completed in the summer of 2020, before the vaccine, when most of Koyama’s church members were being extremely careful and forgoing most in-person social and spiritual activities.
“A lot of the normal infrastructure of life had kind of been shut down,” Koyama said. It was difficult, he said, but it made space to think more deeply about Floyd. And it let people slow down enough to spend hours upon hours on the large-scale project.
“It enabled people to take part in a creative, collaborative effort that they might otherwise not have done.”
The quilters met on Zoom every week to talk about their progress, and process their feelings about the work. Koyama spoke about the quilts in sermons, he said, inspired by the care the quilters put into their memorial.
“They’re beautiful, but they memorialize a deep, cataclysmic moment of pain, so they inspire two feelings at once,” Koyama said. “They inspire aesthetic appreciation, but when you start to read the words, you are deeply aware of the pain.”
Koyama said he thinks a certain energy radiates from each piece.
“They somehow seem to mysteriously breathe this kind of sacredness, as a result of the prayers that went into them. I do believe it’s true,” he said. “That prayerful attention is something that you experience when you see them.”
The set of 10 quilts have been hung around New Hampshire — exhibited in churches and schools and at community events — inviting contemplation.
As he has watched people explore the quilts, Koyama said they usually are taken with the artistry — at first. Koyama hoped that tension between the beautiful quilts and their reference to a man’s violent death can help open deeper discussions on race and racism.
“When people start viewing the quilts, they walk in and engage each other in conversation about the beauty of the quilts. Gradually, as they keep going and the words start to sink in, they’re quieted down,” Koyama said. “The cumulative effect of the words starts to sink in. You can see the engagement in the exhibit shift, from ‘Oh, aren’t these pretty,’ to, ‘There’s more to it than what we originally thought.’”
He said that experience might prime people for a deeper conversation.
“It’s a way into discussing the subject matter that people would prefer not to discuss.”