For many believers, the COVID-19 crisis has proven to be what St. John of the Cross, a 16th-century Catholic mystic, called a “dark night of the soul.”
Last spring, houses of worship suspended services during a state-ordered shutdown to prevent contagion, denying members their solace and community. Some have since reopened with limited capacity, but others remain closed for in-person worship and meetings.
“I think probably the biggest challenge has been around people’s mental health and spiritual well-being,” said the Rev. Jason Wells, executive director of New Hampshire Council of Churches.
Church “was a place where they found resilience to handle difficult family or work situations, or they came to get through personal trauma, and that spiritual home was a place of refreshment and resilience and well-being,” he said. “And that’s been very hard for a lot of our churchgoers to be without that source of spiritual strength.”
But faith leaders say the crisis also has deepened human and spiritual ties, as people have supported the most vulnerable in their midst. “Especially in the early days of the shutdown, people were reaching out to each other more, and making phone calls to check in, providing that human support for each other,” Wells said. “It’s been a great gift.”
As the pandemic took hold in New Hampshire, churches and synagogues, accustomed to having the faithful come to them, instead had to find ways to bring worship to their congregations.
With in-person services suspended, faith leaders found themselves learning unfamiliar, often daunting, technology.
“It’s been an intense year,” Wells said. “They’re having to reinvent everything about church from the ground up. How do you do an online worship service when you live in a small town with bad internet, and you’re 60 years old — and you’re the youngest person in your congregation? How do you get everyone online?”
Deacon Rick Hilton, pastoral associate at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Alton, said his parish had no infrastructure to livestream Masses when the pandemic began.
“Our first streaming system was a desktop telephone and a desktop computer with a really obsolete camera duct-taped to a tripod,” he said. “We stapled a green screen on the back wall.”
“We really needed to get the Word to the people, and we really scrambled,” he said. “Most of my stuff was pirated from my rock ‘n’ roll gear in the basement.”
They since have become a lot more high-tech, contracting with a company that designs sound systems for churches.
Hilton said their online services have proven popular, not only with local residents but with snowbirds who tune in from their winter homes in Florida and Arizona.
The parish added virtual prayer and study groups, and a new women’s discussion group formed online. “We have something every single day now, and that’s largely due to the willingness of the people in the parish to step up and help bring the word of God to their brothers and sisters in the parish,” Hilton said.
A sense of loss
Rabbi Beth Davidson from Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester said her synagogue has been streaming services online since March.
“The Jewish community, like every other community of faith in the state, has had a very hard time,” Davidson said.
The majority of our congregations across the state are virtual. There’s only a handful that are doing anything in their buildings, and I suspect that may also change as the numbers have gone up.”
Until recently, Davidson had been leading services from the sanctuary on Friday evenings, but the spike in COVID-19 cases prompted her to begin streaming them from her living room instead. It was a heartbreaking decision, she said.
“There is a value to sacred space, and not being able to share that sacred space removes an important part of the connection of the community,” she said. “It just feels like in a world where our worlds have diminished for many of us just to our homes, this was one more thing that we had to give up.”
In past years, temple members have looked forward to a tradition called “Mitzvah Day,” volunteering at hospitals, social service organizations and other places to enable Christian staff to be home on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Davidson said.
“For the first time since the program started about 40 years ago, we’re not able to do that this year,” she said. “And there is a real sense of loss.”
Still, she’s grateful that technology allows people to come together as a community of faith, Davidson said. “It’s been a reminder that God is really always there, and that even in those moments when the disconnect from community is greatest, there’s always that connection to God,” she said.
“So the blessing here is that God does make house calls,” she said.
Since the pandemic began, some Catholic churches have moved the sacraments outdoors.
What’s truly important
St. Katharine Drexel parish provides communion on the sidewalk outside the church for those not comfortable attending Sunday mass inside. Many residents watch the livestream, then drive to church to receive the Eucharist, Hilton said.
St. Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia has offered drive-through confessions, holy hours and rosary sessions outside, broadcasting over a local radio station while parishioners pray in their cars.
“We were thinking of ways outside the box to be able to minister and to provide some type of spiritual support for the community when we weren’t able to gather at the table of the Lord to celebrate the Eucharist,” said the Rev. Marc Drouin, parish pastor.
When the parish’s Sacred Heart Church first reopened on Sunday back in May, it was only for distribution of communion, not for Mass.
“People coming in were walking down the aisle in tears of gratitude,” Drouin said. “Some people were just falling to their knees and crying with gratitude to receive the Eucharist. It was very, very powerful.”
Drouin said he has been amazed at the resilience of the faithful during these difficult times.
“They know what truly is important,” he said. “It’s the Eucharist, it’s the church, it’s the community of believers.”
When the pandemic is over, Drouin expects some people will not return to church, having lost the habit over these many months. But for others, their faith has grown stronger during the crisis, he said.
“I think a lot of them have realized how fragile life is, and they’ve realized there’s more to life than what their own hands were making,” he said. “They’re realizing this is all passing away, and there’s something greater that awaits me.”
Bishop Robert Hirschfeld of the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire said none of the Episcopal churches has reopened for Sunday worship, though some have held services outdoors. He leads Sunday services that are livestreamed from a tiny Concord chapel, but there has been no sharing of Eucharist since the pandemic began.
So Hirschfield recently introduced a new observance: a weekly “Agape” meal, a Christian tradition that goes back centuries.
“It was a way of recalling the Eucharistic feast but not being a Eucharistic feast,” he said. “The model is more like our Jewish ancestors, who have encountered times of desert wandering and dispersion and exile.”
Just as observant Jews celebrate the Shabbat meal on Friday evenings with loved ones, Hirschfeld encourages the faithful in his church to share a meal and blessing in their homes.
“Yes, try this at home,” he said. “It’s the way the Jewish community has maintained its identity, its sense of community through millennia at home.”
Finding meaning
As the number of COVID-19 cases spiked this fall, churches in Nashua, Raymond, Portsmouth and Wolfeboro had to suspend in-person services because of outbreaks. With Christmas approaching, many churches are limiting capacity and requiring reservations to attend services in person.
Still, for many believers, religious celebrations will take on a deeper resonance in this winter of pandemic.
Rabbi Davidson said she has felt that with celebrations of Hanukkah, which recalls an ancient miracle.
“This year, it’s about bringing a little light into the world, and it reminds us that it may be harder to do, but that just as we can light candles, we can also make somebody’s world a better place.”
She has found herself thinking about former President George H. W. Bush’s vision of “a thousand points of light.”
“It really is our job to be points of light, particularly in dark times,” she said. “We may only be able to light a little candle that’s going to last a very brief time, but it’s the action of lighting, and it’s the fact that we are bringing light to other people that really is important.”
Wells, from the Council of Churches, said that message of bringing light in the darkness is a theme common across faiths. For Christians, the Christmas celebration of the birth of Jesus coincides with the winter solstice, he said.
“The light comes at the darkest possible moment, and we have hope that the light will come for us in our darkest time,” he said.
Bishop Hirschfeld has had his own experiences with the dark night of the soul. He wrote a book this year revealing his struggles with depression, “With Sighs Too Deep for Words.”
He said he understands the frustration, grief, isolation and anger many are feeling during the pandemic. “These are Gethsemane moments,” he said, referring to Jesus’ time of agony in the garden before his arrest and execution.
But as all-consuming as the ordeal has been, Hirschfeld said, “Even more prevalent, even more invasive, is God’s love.”
“God shows up in the gap,” he said. “That’s the Advent message. It’s all about longing and waiting.”