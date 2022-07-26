Pope Francis visits Canada

Pope Francis blesses a baby as he arrives to preside a mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Amber Bracken

 AMBER BRACKEN

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Pope Francis on Tuesday praised the indigenous tradition of showing great respect for elders and learning from them, saying their memory must not be lost in modern society's "fog of forgetfulness."

Francis is on a week-long tour of Canada to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in running residential schools that tore indigenous children away from their families and became places where abuse was rampant.