FILE PHOTO: Australian Cardinal Pell talks about his time in jail and his future plans, in Rome

Australian Cardinal George Pell gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Rome on Dec. 7, 2020.

 Guglielmo Mangiapane/REUTERS

ROME - Australian Cardinal George Pell, a leading Roman Catholic conservative and former top Vatican official who was acquitted in 2020 of sexual abuse accusations, died on Tuesday at the age of 81, his private secretary said.

Rev. Joseph Hamilton told Reuters Pell died in a Rome hospital on Tuesday night. Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne said Pell died from heart complications after hip surgery.