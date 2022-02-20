The Bedford Zoning Board denied a small church’s request for a rehearing seeking to reverse a cease and desist order preventing services in a house while an expansion is underway in an adjacent garage area.
New Hope Christian Fellowship purchased property off Route 101 and held services there before receiving a cease and desist order, which shut down services in October.
The church asked the zoning board for a rehearing for an administrative appeal of the Oct. 15, 2021 cease and desist order by the building code official for hosting gatherings.
The board voted 3-0 to deny the request on Feb. 15.
Volunteers are constructing the new worship space and a town-issued occupancy permit would be needed to hold services on any part of the property.
The board rejected the church’s appeal on Dec. 21.
In response to a lawsuit in December, Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi wrote that the town’s action does not target the church practices, but only the location.
In the appeal, the church argued the zoning board had no authority to rule on constitutional issues.
“The decision wasn’t based on the owner, it was based on the use of the property without an occupancy permit,” Morin said during the meeting.
He said the occupancy permit is required because the church sought a change of use from a home to a place of worship before the planning board.
Vice Chairman Neal Casale called the request for rehearing a “red herring.”
“The issue is was there a cease and desist order and did they follow it?” he said during the meeting. “And was there anything that the code enforcement official did improperly, not according to the code, etc., and that’s the bottom line. Whether it’s a church or a pig farm it doesn’t matter as far as I’m concerned.”
The church’s attorney, Michael Tierney, could not be reached for comment Sunday. He has previously alluded to further appeals.