Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden at the Vatican

Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021.  

 VATICAN MEDIA

ROME - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Pope Francis told him he should keep receiving Communion, after holding an unusually long meeting with him at the Vatican.

Asked if abortion came up in the talks, Biden said the Pope told him he was happy he was a good Catholic. 

