Biden says Pope told him he should keep receiving Communion Reuters Oct 29, 2021 1 hr ago U.S. President Joe Biden departs after having a bilateral meeting with Pope Francis and His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, at the Vatican, October 29, 2021. REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021. VATICAN MEDIA ROME - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Pope Francis told him he should keep receiving Communion, after holding an unusually long meeting with him at the Vatican.Asked if abortion came up in the talks, Biden said the Pope told him he was happy he was a good Catholic. Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021. VATICAN MEDIA Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021. VATICAN MEDIA Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021. VATICAN MEDIA