maryland-JUNETEENTH

The Mount Calvary Catholic Church choirs sing during the Mass to commemorate Juneteenth on Sunday in Forestville, Md.  

 Mark Gail/Washington Post

"Dearest brothers and sisters in Jesus, the kingdom of heaven is at hand!" Cardinal Wilton Gregory said from the altar at Mount Calvary Catholic Church Sunday morning. "Surely that scriptural quotation must've captured the emotions of those formerly enslaved people in Texas as the words of the Emancipation Proclamation and the end of the Civil War finally had reached them."

Sunday's Mass in Forestville, celebrated by America's first Black cardinal, is part of a nationwide commemoration of Juneteenth. President Biden first designated the day as a federal holiday in 2021, a year after protests over George Floyd's murder by police in Minneapolis. Also called Jubilee Day and Black Independence Day, June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in Texas, heralded by the arrival in Galveston of Union troops who finally enforced the Emancipation Proclamation issued two-and-a-half years prior that granted freedom to the state's 250,000 enslaved people. A Juneteenth banner at Mount Calvary crosses out the words "July 4th" with a red X. "1865," it reads. "Because my ancestors weren't free in 1776."

maryland-JUNETEENTH

Cardinal Wilton Gregory, archbishop of Washington, speaks during the homily at the Juneteenth Mass at Mount Calvary Catholic Church on Sunday in Forestville. Md. This is the second year that Gregory, the first African American Catholic cardinal, has celebrated a Juneteenth Mass.  
maryland-JUNETEENTH

A Juneteenth-themed quilt on display Sunday at Mount Calvary Catholic Church in Forestville, Md.  