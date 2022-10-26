FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis holds private audience for French President Macron at the Vatican

Pope Francis meets French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (not pictured) following a private audience at the Vatican October 24, 2022. 

 VATICAN MEDIA/VIA REUTERS

PARIS - A rare book gifted by French President Emmanuel Macron to Pope Francis was never plundered by the Nazis, its seller and authorities in Warsaw said on Wednesday, after Polish media speculated that it might have been stolen during World War Two.

Macron gave the pope the first-edition 1796 French translation of German philosopher Immanuel Kant's "Towards Perpetual Peace" on Monday during a visit to Rome.