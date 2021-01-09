Ecumenical faith leaders are planning a candlelight vigil Sunday afternoon in Concord in response to last Wednesday’s violence in the U.S. Capitol.
The prayer service, organized by members of the New Hampshire Council of Churches, will be in the parking lot of Wesley United Methodist Church, 76 Clinton St., at 4:30 p.m. Participants should wear masks, dress warmly and maintain social distancing.
“The violence on January 6 was a dark day for Americans,” said the Rev. Jason Wells, executive director of the N.H. Council of Churches. “Many people feel pain, sadness and anger at how political extremists and racists laid siege to our Capitol and endangered so many lives.”
“Through this candlelight vigil, we invite people to be a light in the midst of our dark days,” Wells said. “We invite people to bring those feelings to prayer to God as we seek national healing and take our next steps together in the light of God’s love and justice.”
Church leaders from Henniker, Nashua, Concord, Keene and Plymouth will participate in the service, which will feature candle lighting, prayer, Bible readings and silent reflection.
The event will also be live-streamed on Zoom. For more information: nhchurches.org/januaryvigil.