FILE PHOTO: Australian Cardinal Pell talks about his time in jail and his future plans, in Rome

Australian Cardinal George Pell gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Rome on Dec. 7, 2020.

 Guglielmo Mangiapane/REUTERS

VATICAN CITY - Australian Cardinal George Pell was lying in state on Friday, with funeral preparations overshadowed by revelations that he was the author of an anonymous memo that branded Pope Francis' pontificate a catastrophe.

Pell's closed dark brown wooden coffin was placed on the floor of the small church of St. Stephen of the Abyssinians, inside the Vatican walls just meters (yards) away from the Santa Marta residence where Francis lives.