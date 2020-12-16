With outdoor heaters in place, priests seated in chairs and parishioners providing traffic control, two lines of cars formed in the parking lot of St. Michael Parish as people waited to be absolved of their sins.
Almost everything has gone curbside during the COVID-19 pandemic -- even confession.
“I got out there and people were already pretty much lined up to the end of the parking lot. It was pretty much a backup from the beginning,” the Rev. Matt Mason, pastor of St. Michael Parish, said of the Exeter church’s first drive-thru confession last Sunday.
With about 50% of its parishioners returning for in-person services, which can accommodate about 150 people, Mason said the church spent much of the fall trying to find creative ways to keep the congregation connected.
St. Michael has livestreamed Masses for those at home and has offered drive-thru experiences for prayer and blessing.
A drive-thru for confessions was the next logical step.
Mason said 60 to 70 parishioners showed up during the two-hour period. He and the Rev. Bartholomew Okonkwo, the associate pastor, adhered to safety protocols as parishioners aired their sins in the 50-plus degree weather.
“Everyone just drove through our parking lot, and for the most part they stayed in their cars six feet away,” he said.
It was well received.
“I think people were extremely appreciative, because a lot of Catholics like to go to confession before Christmas to get ready for the holiday, the birth of Christ, so I think it meant a lot to people,” Mason said.
Under normal circumstances, parishioners have the option of remaining anonymous behind a screen while confessing their sins inside the church, or face-to-face with a priest.
In the spring, the parish offered confession by appointment only, but since the summer the sacrament has been offered in a larger room, allowing for social distancing.
“There are still a lot of people who weren’t able to come back into the church building, so this was for anyone, whether they’re back to church or not yet,” Mason said.
The church hasn’t planned additional drive-thru confessions, but Mason hasn’t ruled it out if the second wave of COVID-19 continues into 2021.
“We hope that we’re about to be back together as a whole community soon,” he said.