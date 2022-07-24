WASHINGTON - The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington will ban the celebration of the old Latin Mass in parishes beginning this fall - a move meant to align the region with the pope's wishes on an issue dividing the church along ideological lines.

In a decree published Friday, Cardinal Wilton Gregory mandated that beginning Sept. 21, Sunday Mass can only be said using the old rite at three non-parish churches. Priests who want to celebrate the Latin Mass have to request permission in writing and affirm the validity of the revisions implemented during the Second Vatican Council, which ended in 1965.