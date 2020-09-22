NORTH HAMPTON -- Three Christian organizations from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine are partnering with Step With Christ Ministries and United In Messiah for an 2020 election prayer initiative and charity outing at Sagamore-Hampton Golf Club on Oct. 5.
Cornerstone New Hampshire, Christian Civic League of Maine and Sha’ar Hashamayim of Stoughton, Mass., have helped transform what originally began as small charity event to "seed" the Seacoast region’s first Messianic Jewish congregation of both Jews and gentiles into a “golf tournament on steroids," says SWC/United in Messiah Messianic Pastor Bill Bayliss.
Bayliss, who is organizing the daylong series of events said the golf tournament will be followed by a town meeting moderated by New Hampshire "Patriot Pastor" Garrett Lear. The event also will include a performance by the New Hampshire Fife and Drum Corps.
"We’ve chosen to steward this day’s platform to the greater kingdom good during an era when our religious liberties and freedoms are in dire peril of being extinguished with the 2020 election at hand," Bayliss said in a statement.
Candidates running for public office in tri-state region will be given the opportunity to speak during the meeting.
For more information, contact Bayliss (207) 363-1775, or visit www.unitedinmessiah.blogspot.com.