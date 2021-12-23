CLAREMONT — St. Joseph Church in Claremont is looking forward to celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2025 and 2026, but this Christmas Day marks another, earlier milestone for the parish — its first Mass inside the uncompleted church.
“What happened was the basement was finished and a flat roof was put on because that was all they could afford... pews were put in the basement,” parish historian Sharon Wood said.
“It was Christmas Day, which was the first Mass in 1921 in the basement of the church. It wasn’t until four years later that a celebratory Mass was held in the upper part of the church.”
The first Mass in the completed church took place on Christmas Day 1925 and then a celebration of the completion of the church was held in May 1926.
This Christmas Day will also mark the 100th anniversary of the church’s St. Cecelia Choir.
“The choir was formed in 1921, formed and named,” Wood said.
When St. Joseph was built, Claremont already had a Catholic Church — St Mary Church — that had been built by French-Canadian immigrants. The Polish immigrants of the parish, however, wanted to have Masses in their own language and petitioned the diocese for a Polish priest, Wood said.
“The Polish men had organized into the Thaddeus Kosciusko Society, which raised money to purchase the land on Elm Street in 1920. The first Polish pastor, Rev. Marjan Godlewski, an ex-Polish Army chaplain, came in June. His health prevented him from staying long, but he did raise money to start a church building fund,” Wood said.
And because many of the first parishioners emigrated from the Wilno region in Poland, where an image of the Blessed Mother known as Our Lady of Ostrobrama was displayed at the city gates, the parishioners originally named their church Our Lady of Ostrobrama, Wood said.
“But of course, Claremont has St. Mary’s Church so that became confusing because both churches were named St. Mary. So the name was changed to avoid the confusion,” Wood said.
In 1923, Fr. Skulik obtained permission from the diocese to change the name to St. Joseph Church.
Wood said if not for COVID-19, the parish would likely have held a celebration this Christmas.
“Things might have been different. If it wasn’t for COVID in 2020,” Wood said. “With COVID everything is very low-key. We will mark it with perhaps a coffee hour in January. The Catholic diocese lets us know what is permitted throughout COVID. … Officially there is 2025 and 2026, where we can hopefully celebrate both events, the 100th anniversary.”
And on this Christmas Day, perhaps, Wood said parishioners can say “Sto Lat! 100 Years,” which is “a traditional Polish expression used to extend wishes of good health, good fortune and a long life.”
Wood has been a member of the parish since the 1970s. She took on the mantle of parish historian in 2001 when she transcribed notes taken by then-parish historian Amelia Skill for the history of the church from 1975 to 2001. The parish had published a booklet in 1975 of the parish history to mark its 50th anniversary.
“She was our historian and she had a lot of memories,” Wood said.
Wood said the church’s resident priest is parochial vicar Rev. Arockia Antony of the Heralds of Good News religious community, who serves alongside Rev. Shawn Therrien, pastor of both St. Mary and St. Joseph churches.
“They have been very supportive of the Polish cultural heritage of St. Joseph Church. Father Arockia came to us from his native India, after having been in the United States for only a few months, and we are very fortunate to have him here,” Wood said.
Christmas Masses are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Christmas Eve, and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Christmas Day.
According to Wood, there are tentative plans for a social hour following the 9 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Jan. 2, dependent on public health guidelines at that time.