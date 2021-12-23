Court rules against Bedford church; no services allowed without occupancy permit By Mark Hayward New Hampshire Union Leader Mark Hayward Author email Dec 23, 2021 Dec 23, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Alan Goedecke stands in the sanctuary of the New Hope Christian Fellowship in Bedford last week. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A judge on Wednesday ruled that the town of Bedford can legally block a small church from holding services in a house while expansion is underway in an adjacent garage area.New Hope Christian Fellowship had raised First Amendment and other arguments in a challenge of the town’s cease and desist order, which shut down services in October.New Hope purchased property off Route 101 near the town’s western border border last year and started having services in the living area of the house.The town had argued that it treated the church no different from any other other organization, and a town-issued occupancy permit would be needed before it opened. Download PDF In a 10-page order, Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi wrote that the town’s action does not target the church practices, but only the location.“The (church) has presented no evidence to suggest it is being treated differently from other similarly situated landowners because it is a church,” Nicolosi wrote.But she told the town to work with the church on an application for a temporary occupancy permit. Requested in May, the application has been ignored.Town Manager Rick Sawyer said the order is only the first in what he suspects will be ongoing litigation.“I will continue not to comment other than to say that we will comply with the court’s order,” he said.Michael Tierney, the Manchester lawyer representing the church, said he plans to ask the judge to reconsider her decision. Reconsideration is often the first step before an appeal.mhayward@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Bedford Hillsborough County Superior Court Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular NH churches try to bring a sense of closeness to pandemic-era Christmas services Domestic violence against women 'almost satanic,' Pope Francis says Request News Coverage