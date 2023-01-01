The body of former Pope Benedict is displayed at the Vatican

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB The body of former Pope Benedict is displayed at the Vatican, January 1, 2023.  

 VATICAN MEDIA/VIA REUTERS

VATICAN CITY  - Pope Francis marked the Roman Catholic Church's traditional World Day of Peace on Sunday but the start of the new year at the Vatican was overshadowed by the death of his predecessor, Benedict.

Francis presided at a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica as the body of Benedict, who died on Saturday at the age of 95, was being prepared for three day of public viewing in the same church starting Monday.

The body of former Pope Benedict is displayed at the Vatican

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB The body of former Pope Benedict is displayed at the Vatican, January 1, 2023.  
The body of former Pope Benedict is displayed at the Vatican

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB The body of former Pope Benedict is displayed at the Vatican, January 1, 2023.  