FILE PHOTO: Forensic experts and homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), gather to exhume bodies of suspected followers of a Christian cult named as "Good News International Church", who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, in Shakahola forest of Kilifi county, Kenya May 9, 2023.

NAIROBI  - The death toll from a Kenyan starvation cult crossed 300 on Tuesday after authorities exhumed more bodies in a forest, in one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history.

Authorities say the dead were members of the Good News International Church, led by Paul Mackenzie, who is accused of ordering his followers to starve themselves and their children to death so they could go to heaven before the end of the world.