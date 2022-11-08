PARIS - Eight former French bishops have been accused of sexual abuse and 3 more of non-denunciation of abuse, the French bishops' conference said Monday, signaling that some high-level Catholic Church officials not only turned a blind eye for decades but may have been perpetrators themselves.

Among those under investigation was Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, a former head of the French bishops' conference, who has admitted to abusing a 14-year-old girl when he was a priest 35 years ago.