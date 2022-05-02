Muslims face east towards Mecca as they pray at the Eid-al-Fitr service at Gill Stadium in Manchester on Monday May 2, 2022. Hundreds attended the early morning service hosted by the Islamic Society of New Hampshire to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
photos by DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Ibrahim Omer and Tartil Salim walk across the field at Gill Stadium during Monday’s Eid-al-Fitr service in Manchester.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
