After delivering a benediction Friday at Trestle View Park in downtown Franklin, Michael Curry, the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, poses for a photo with Franklin Mayor Jo Brown as Pastor Kate Harmon Siberine of The Episcopal Mission of Franklin at St. Jude’s Church, ascends to the park’s upper level.
FRANKLIN – Michael Curry, the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, brought his love of God and of the Buffalo Bills to The Three Rivers City on Friday, blessing the growth of a mission “planted” at St. Jude's Church; the municipal Trestle View Park; and Brothers Donuts.
A native of Buffalo, Curry, is the second-highest official in the worldwide Episcopal Church after the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Curry will be in the Granite State through Sunday.
On Friday, in addition to his visit to Franklin, Curry followed the start of the 220th Convention of the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire, which was held virtually.
On Saturday, at the Capital Center for the Arts, Curry will join New Hampshire Episcopal Bishop A. Robert Hirschfeld for a celebration of the Eucharist and a panel discussion.
Founded in 1900 and closed in 2002, St. Jude’s reopened in 2019 as The Episcopal Mission of Franklin, said Pastor Kate Harmon Siberine, who added that the Mission was “extremely happy” to have Curry stop by.
Earlier, in welcoming Curry to Franklin, Harmon Siberine said the Mission “has come to life in remarkable ways,” paralleling its rise to that of Franklin.
Earlier this year, the city marked the completion of Phase I of Mill City Park, which is located on the Winnipesaukee River at Trestle View Park and is the only whitewater park in New England. Franklin, particularly the downtown, is also seeing a significant influx of both new businesses and housing.
As the economic development of Franklin continues, so does its spiritual development said, Harmon Siberine.
Sitting in a pew at St. Jude’s, Curry fielded questions from some of the two-dozen people gathered for the occasion, the first of which was about Curry’s take on the glazed donuts from Brothers Donuts that he had partaken of, before coming to the Mission.
“These are the finest donuts in the country,” Curry said with a huge smile on his face, noting that the donuts may be the “feast” referred to by Isaiah in the Old Testament.
Curry was then asked why it is important for the Episcopal Church to have a physical presence in communities, like the Mission in Franklin.
“Sometimes,” said Curry, “it’s important to have a constant reminder that God has not abandoned us,” especially in difficult times.
Whether a church, mission, mosque or synagogue, he said “Holy places are a constant reminder that God is still in our lives, and I don’t know about you, but I need that reminder.”
Growing up in Buffalo, Curry said “I actually saw a city die,” and though it would never “come back to life,” but it did.
Hirschfeld complemented Curry on his sermons, which stress that Jesus Christ is always among us, not just when people ask “what would Jesus do” in a given situation, and thanked Curry for his directness.
“You don’t hide the hard things from us,” Hirschfeld told Curry.
As to the future of the Episcopal Church in Franklin, New Hampshire and beyond, “What’s happening here and in the diocese, I think, is reflective of a new future,” said Curry. He cited a sermon he had heard in which the speaker affirmed that “Christ will come again, but the 1950s will not.”
Like in Franklin, where old things are being reworked into new ones, so the Episcopal Church and many other Christian churches, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, found creative, new ways to keep in touch with the faithful via technology, said Curry.
“There is a future,” Curry summed up, “because there is a God and God is not finished with us yet.”