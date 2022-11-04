Michael Curry

John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

After delivering a benediction Friday at Trestle View Park in downtown Franklin, Michael Curry, the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, poses for a photo with Franklin Mayor Jo Brown as Pastor Kate Harmon Siberine of The Episcopal Mission of Franklin at St. Jude’s Church, ascends to the park’s upper level. 

FRANKLIN – Michael Curry, the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, brought his love of God and of the Buffalo Bills to The Three Rivers City on Friday, blessing the growth of a mission “planted” at St. Jude's Church; the municipal Trestle View Park; and Brothers Donuts.

A native of Buffalo, Curry, is the second-highest official in the worldwide Episcopal Church after the Archbishop of Canterbury.