STARK — Iconic, historic and one of the most photographed sites in New Hampshire, the Stark Union Church is closed and needs $200,000 in repairs because a truss is failing within the 168-year-old structure.
Bounded by New Hampshire Route 110 to its south and the Upper Ammonoosuc River to the north, the Stark Union Church was built in 1853 at a cost of $1,050 by several small Christian groups that could not afford their own churches.
A nondenominational house of worship that is open to all, the church most recently hosted a Methodist service on Sept. 5.
Immediately thereafter, a bulge was observed in the ceiling on the southeast side of the church, and the cause was determined to be a structural problem with the center truss.
Under a “worst-case scenario,” if the truss gives way, said Bill Joyce, who is one of the Church’s four trustees, “it would push the walls out and the thing would collapse like a house of cards.”
The church can and will be repaired, he said, but the big question is how the repairs will be paid for.
Joyce mused about the possibility of getting “a dollar from every person who’s stopped and taken a picture” of the church, before adding, however, that the church instead has launched a capital campaign that includes an online component.
As of Monday, about $14,000 has been raised, said Lindy Falconer, who is overseeing the effort and who, with her husband, John, owns the pew above which the bulge in the ceiling is located.
Each of the 48 pews in the church is owned by a person or persons like the Falconers.
The original owners were those who ponied up money to buy them in 1853, thus funding the church’s construction. A tangible thing, pew ownerships can be bought, sold and traded, said Joyce, who is a pew owner, or they can be passed down from a relative, as the Falconers’ was.
Collectively known as the Pew Owners Association of the Stark Union Church, which is a non-profit 501©3 corporation, the pew owners, by majority vote, direct the trustees on what to physically do to the church.
Currently, those directions include getting estimates and mustering resources.
Losing the church is not an option, said Falconer, who married her husband in it 45 years ago.
Along with the immediately adjacent Stark Covered Bridge and the Devil’s Slide cliff that is a backdrop for them both, the church is instantly recognizable not only to Granite Staters, but people around the world, she said.
According to many, the Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia Notch had long been the preeminent visual symbol of New Hampshire. But when the Old Man collapsed on May 3, 2003, that honor, by general agreement, moved northward to Stark Village.
“We need all the help we can get” to save the Stark Union Church, said Falconer. “It’s a New Hampshire icon.”
Repairing the church will require cutting three holes in its roof, said Joyce, “and you can’t do it on the road side because it would block the road and the state won’t take that so you have to do it on the river side.”
He said the Pew Owners Association will meet on Oct. 12 at the Stark Fire Station to consider one or more options on how to proceed and possibly who to hire.
The association has set up a Facebook fundraising page for the Stark Union Church fund, which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/StarkUnionChurchFund.