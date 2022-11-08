FILE PHOTO: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI gestures at the Munich Airport before his departure to Rome

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI gestures at the Munich Airport before his departure to Rome, June 22, 2020. 

 Sven Hoppe/Reuters

BERLIN - Former Pope Benedict XVI plans to defend himself in a civil lawsuit lodged at a German court by a man who accuses him of helping to cover up historical abuse, a court spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In the latest twist in a long-running scandal engulfing the Catholic Church, a so-called declaratory action was brought in June on behalf of a man, then 38-years old, who said he was abused by a priest as a child.