Pope Francis greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during a meeting following a consistory ceremony to install 13 new cardinals, at the Vatican, Nov. 28, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

VATICAN CITY -- Former Pope Benedict, a hero to conservative Catholics and who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down, is "very sick," his successor Pope Francis said on Wednesday, asking Church members to pray for him.

Bishops from Europe, the United States and beyond urged the faithful to keep Benedict in their thoughts, after the Vatican followed Francis' announcement with a statement saying Benedict had suffered a sudden "worsening" of his health.