Catholic Charities of New Hampshire has acquired a small nonprofit that works with single mothers and pregnant women experiencing homelessness on the Seacoast.
The group, Greenland-based New Generation, will keep its name, said Elsy Cipriani, the executive director. But joining forces with Catholic Charities will let her small staff focus more on their mission, she said, and less on back-office functions like accounting, fundraising and human resources.
New Generation provides emergency shelter to pregnant women and single mothers with children who have become homeless for a range of reasons.
The group provides shelter, and supports them as they transition to permanent housing. In a statement, Catholic Charities President and CEO Tom Blonski said New Generation’s commitment to supporting struggling families lined up with Catholic Charities’ family support programs.
“We are excited to add New Generation to our programs and be in a position to empower many more mothers with the skills to get their lives back on track, secure permanent housing and employment, and become the parents they aspire to be,” Blonski said in a statement.
“It was definitely a great match,” Cipriani said.
Cipriani said the conversation about joining forces has been going on for a long time. New Generation was looking for financial stability and wanted to partner with an organization that could help expand their reach, and the range of services they offer.
“We have been successful for 34 years, but we are a very small organization,” Cipriani said.
Cipriani said she hoped the move would help New Generation expand to offer more services to help women who have transitioned into permanent housing are able to stay in housing, and will not need to come back to a shelter.