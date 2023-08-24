LACONIA -- Cyber attacks. Teenagers with holstered sidearms. Emailed messages of intolerance and warnings of violence. Lists of houses of worship where guns are welcome -- or aren't.
The culture of real and perceived threats to safety has expanded in New Hampshire and nationwide, according to organizations charged with keeping religious congregations and children safe.
On Thursday, representatives from houses of worship and nonprofits that care for youth met at Temple B'nai Israel with Sen. Maggie Hassan to trade ideas about improving their physical and online security.
Charitable organizations statewide -- including temples, churches and charities that care for children -- can tap into more than $2.1 million in federal funding from the Nonprofit Security Grant Program for security measures. For some, help is coming just in time.
Next month, the Claremont Learning Partnership (CLP), which runs a youth drop-in center, a recovery program and a shelter for homeless youth that includes social services and on-site child care, is opening an alternative high school in its Claremont building.
Cathy Pellerin, the executive director, said she worries about keeping the residents, students and program participants safe, especially after a recent shooting nearby and incidents involving teenagers with weapons intimidating shelter youth outside the building.
"It made us take a hard look at our security," Pellerin said. "We've had kids walking by showing their guns. Adding a school makes my stomach hurt. What do we need to do to ensure safety for every child who comes through the door?"
This year's $150,000 security grant to CLP will help pay for shatterproof glass and key card access on all exterior and interior doors at its large, older building in a lower-income area of Claremont.
"Security is always a big part of our work," Pellerin said.
Targeted for 'woke'
The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Nashua is receiving $148,692 this year to beef up its building security. The club's expanded child care now serves 100 children, including infants. A program for middle and high school students who are suspended from school comes with tutoring, social and emotional evaluations and mental health counseling on-site.
Through the grant, active video surveillance cameras will cover the entire building, and outside doors will become double-locked entryways.
"We wanted to make sure we're avoiding co-mingling between populations" in the building, said Craig Fitzgerald, the executive director. "When parents drop off their children, first and foremost we're going to ensure the safety of their children when they're here" -- as well as the safety of the mentors who help.
Center Harbor Congregational Church will get $108,300 to augment security in the wake of vandalism that followed its position of gender acceptance.
Church moderator Pamela Brown said the church appeared on a list of "woke" congregations, including a Free Stater group's list of New Hampshire congregations that don't tolerate weapons. The church is home to a community preschool.
There's a fragile balance between being open and welcoming and safe and secure, according to representatives from religious groups.
"Our congregation will have to get used to more security," Brown said. "We have a rainbow flag out front. We looked to police, fire and a security company for advice. We're realizing that times have changed. Even though we're in a small community and very relaxed, we can't take that for granted."
Antisemitism, threats and hate speech continue to hang over houses of worship nationwide and in New Hampshire.
Alert for antisemitism
Jewish congregations have been on alert since the 2018 shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, which killed 11 people.
Allyson Guertin, director of the Jewish Federation, said 14 antisemitic acts or incidents were reported in New Hampshire last year, and the federation frequently receives calls from high school students. The occurrences may not involve an act of violence or a threat to a building, but antisemitism expressed in a community is enough to feed worry, fear and ongoing vigilance.
"We don't' know if it's rising," Guertin said. Social media provides "more of an outlet to share antisemitism, and it's more out there in New Hampshire than we've seen in years."
Ira Keltz, president of Temple B'Nai Israel in Laconia said there have been multiple incidents of antisemitic graffiti at the local public library, at a park and at the site of the former New Hampshire State School. Antisemitic comments surface online.
"Is it kids? Is it mentally ill people? There has to be a response because silence is assent," Keltz said. "The civic leaders and other houses of worship, they rally for us."
According to Hassan, who chairs the Department of Homeland Security's Subcommittee on Emergent Threats, national data indicate a rise in antisemitism and white supremacism, as well as increased cyber threats at K-12 schools. Hate rhetoric is also aimed at houses of worship that welcome people of all gender identities.
"We've had the (rainbow) flag stolen so we know there is potential" for other acts," said Brown at Center Harbor Congregational Church. "Bullying is behind a lot of this. People who have been bullies become bullies."
Bob Christiansen, chief of training, exercise and development at New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management who attended the roundtable, quoted the title of an online article by CNN, "One of the most dangerous hours in America is 11 a.m. Sunday morning."
In 2020, a one-year security grant enabled First Congregational Church of Hampton to offer online active shooter training to all houses of worship and all United Church of Christ congregations in Rockingham County.
"It focused on awareness of potential threats and situational awareness. How to identify a threat, what actions to take, and whether to run, hide or fight," said church moderator Don Bliss. As a result, "People aren't coming to church in trepidation. Our job is to be a welcoming congregation, not one in a lockdown situation."
With the potential for hate and bias to spark acts of violence, "Security is taking a higher importance than keeping our doors open," Guertin said.